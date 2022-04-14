UrduPoint.com

Putin Wants Russian Energy Strategy Extended To 2050

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022

Russia must extend the national energy strategy's planning horizon to 2050 and have the document approved by mid-September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russia must extend the national energy strategy's planning horizon to 2050 and have the document approved by mid-September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"First and foremost, I am asking the government to take into account today's discussion while preparing Russia's energy strategy. As we have agreed, its planning horizon has to be extended to 2050, the strategy has to be approved before this year's September 15," Putin said at a meeting on the state of affairs in the oil and gas sector.

In March, the United States banned imports of Russian energy resources, except for uranium, over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Later, the United Kingdom stated that by the end of 2022 it would stop importing oil and oil products from Russia. Poland also wants to stop buying oil from Russia by the end of the year. However, the European Union has so far refrained from a collective ban on oil and gas imports from Russia.

