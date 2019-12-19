UrduPoint.com
Putin Wants To Decide With Lukashenko On Steps For Greater Integration Within Union State

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:15 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had invited his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to consider what else could be done in the plans for closer integration within the two countries' union state.

"A lot has been done within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In some aspects, in the economic area, in particular, integration within the EAEU is stronger than within the union state. That is why, we made a decision with Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] to return to this issue and see what else could be done to speed up the process of forming the union state," Putin said.

Putin and Lukashenko last met on December 7 in Sochi to discuss further integration and energy issues. They managed to iron out differences on issues ranging from customs to electricity, oil and gas during the meeting that marked the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state.

