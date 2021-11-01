UrduPoint.com

Putin Warned Biden Against Deploying Military Bases In Central Asia - Lavrov

Putin Warned Biden Against Deploying Military Bases in Central Asia - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned US President Joe Biden at their summit in Geneva in June against attempts to deploy military bases in Central Asia in light of developments in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

"We foresaw what would happen. The president told Biden when they met in Geneva in June: 'We firmly oppose ... your attempt to agree with the Central Asian countries on the deployment of military infrastructure on their territory in order to deliver the so-called over-the-horizon strikes on the territory of Afghanistan if necessary'," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

The United States made similar offers not only to Afghanistan's Central Asian neighbors, the Russian minister noted.

"It made such appeals to the Pakistanis as well, and they refused. Uzbekistan publicly stated that its constitution does not provide for deployment of military bases on its territory, and Kyrgyzstan publicly announced through the president that they do not want this," Lavrov added.

