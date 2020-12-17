MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned that there would be interference in Russian elections, but assured the country was ready to counter it.

"Of course there will be attempts to interfere, they do it all the time, and not only in our elections, [but] almost across the entire world .

.. We are aware of that, we are preparing for that,' Putin said at an annual press conference.

"At the same time, we are, of course, open to cooperation with our partners, we are open to international observers," the president added.