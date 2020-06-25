Putin Warns Against Any Cheating in Vote on Constitutional Amendments

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday against any cheating in the vote on amendments to the constitution, stressing that no one should be forced to vote

Earlier in the day, polling stations across Russia started accepting voters. Russians can express their opinion on the proposed amendments through July 1.

"The results of the all-Russian vote should be absolutely authentic and legitimate, this is our common crucially important goal. Coercion is not an option, artificial inflation of the turnout is not an option, and any mishap in the vote count is certainly not an option. No one should ever have grounds to place in doubt the stand voiced by the Russian citizens," Putin told the new composition of the Russian Civic Chamber.