Putin Warns Against Getting Children Involved In Unauthorized Rallies

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Monday that inciting minors to participate in unauthorized rallies was inadmissible.

"In no case can minors be pushed forward. This is what terrorists do when they drive women and children ahead of them ... This is practically the same," Putin told Russian students, commenting on the January 23 protests.

