Putin Warns Against Haste in Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that rushing with lifting coronavirus-related restrictions could have negative effects, noting that responsibility of the government and heads of regions for each decision they make to curb the spread of COVID-19 is extremely high.

In early March, Russia banned public gatherings and introduced other restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Later the same month, Putin declared a paid non-working week across the country in light of the pandemic to ensure that people stay at home. The restrictions have subsequently been extended through May 11. Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog, said Wednesday that Russia may use a three-stage plan to relax the restrictions.

"The is no need to rush [with lifting restrictions] ... Even the smallest mistake has its cost � safety, life and health of our people. Therefore, the responsibility for each decision made by colleagues from the government and heads of regions is extremely high," Putin said at a video conference on the implementation of relief measures for the economy.

Russia has so far confirmed 165,929 COVID-19 cases and 1,537 coronavirus-related deaths. The country has been registering over 10,000 cases daily since May 3.

The highest cumulative number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Moscow (85,973), the Moscow Region (16,590) and Saint Petersburg (5,884).