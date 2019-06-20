Putin Warns Against Hastily Easing Regulations for Drones, Unmanned Cars

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday, warned against rushing into easing regulations for drones and unmanned cars in a bid to outperform other countries, stressing that such steps required proper preparations.

The statement was made in response to a question from Elena Bunina, the director general of Yandex in Russia, who expressed a wish for Russia to be a "step ahead" of other nations in its regulations in this area to create best conditions for development of relevant businesses and services. She noted that Russian unmanned driving technologies are among the best in the world but complained about red tape that such businesses face in Russia.

"I myself want [it]. But we must, as you rightly said, take into account our country's peculiarities ... If we, just now, without preparation, simply allow for unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver mail ... Someone will be able to use this expensive, at first stage, service while the other who cannot afford it will be constantly looking into the sky fearing something will fall on their head from above. Therefore, everything should be properly prepared but the pace should be certainly different. It should be of a breakthrough nature," Putin said.