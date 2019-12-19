UrduPoint.com
Putin Warns Against Hasty Decisions On Potential Changes To Constitution

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that there should not be any hasty decisions on potential changes to the Russian constitution, including parliament's powers and president's terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that there should not be any hasty decisions on potential changes to the Russian constitution, including parliament's powers and president's terms.

Earlier in the day, Putin was asked about potential changes to the constitution. The president said changing the main body of the document or fully replacing it was unnecessary but some small changes might be considered. For instance, the constitution now allows the same person to serve as the president for no more than two consecutive terms. Putin suggested that the word "consecutive" could be omitted, thus limiting the number of terms.

"I was only answering the question that was put before me and I cannot say that I had a prepared answer.

But I commented on what I saw: there is a discussion on this," Putin said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster, when asked if these changes might be introduced before his current term ends.

Regarding the potential increase of parliament's powers, the president remarked that the society was moving forward, parliamentary factions were growing stronger, there was a steady multi-party political system in place.

"People want more responsibility over the decisions made at the top level of the state powers. This desire is quite justified. But there should not be any hasty steps and we should not hurry about it. The discussion is ongoing, I, too, will look at how it is progressing," Putin said.

