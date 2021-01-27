Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could Mean End of Civilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the risks of a collapse of the global development, also stressing that heated conflicts must be avoided, as they could mean the end of civilizatio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the risks of a collapse of the global development, also stressing that heated conflicts must be avoided, as they could mean the end of civilization.

"Nowadays, such a heated conflict is not possible, I hope that it is not possible in principle because it would mean the end of our civilization. But I would like to reiterate, however, that the situation might develop unpredictably and uncontrollably if we will sit on our hands doing nothing to avoid it. And there is a possibility that we may experience a natural collapse of global development that might result in a fight of all against all," Putin said in his address at the World Economic Forum.