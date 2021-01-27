UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could Mean End Of Civilization

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:13 PM

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could Mean End of Civilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the risks of a collapse of the global development, also stressing that heated conflicts must be avoided, as they could mean the end of civilizatio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the risks of a collapse of the global development, also stressing that heated conflicts must be avoided, as they could mean the end of civilization.

"Nowadays, such a heated conflict is not possible, I hope that it is not possible in principle because it would mean the end of our civilization. But I would like to reiterate, however, that the situation might develop unpredictably and uncontrollably if we will sit on our hands doing nothing to avoid it. And there is a possibility that we may experience a natural collapse of global development that might result in a fight of all against all," Putin said in his address at the World Economic Forum.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin May All

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

12 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

18 seconds ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

20 seconds ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Detained 12 IS terro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.