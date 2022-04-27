UrduPoint.com

Putin Warns Against Stepping In Ukraine Conflict As Swift Responses Will Follow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries against intervening in the Ukrainian conflict, an action which could pose a threat to Russia's strategic security and would receive a "lightning-fast" response

"What I would like to note and say now, (and) I already spoke about it at the very beginning of the special military operation.

If anyone, I stress this again, anyone intends to intervene in the events from outside and pose unacceptable strategic threats to Russia, they should know that our response to these strikes will be lightning-fast, swift," the president said at the meeting with members of the Council of Legislators.

Putin noted that Russia has tools necessary to carry out such counter-strikes, adding that all decisions have been made in this regard.

"We will not flaunt (these tools). We will use them if we have to. And I want everyone to know about it," the president said.

