Putin Warns Against Trusting Fakes On COVID-19, Says Gov't Provides Objective Information

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that fake news and hoaxes on COVID-19 outbreak in Russia should not be trusted, adding that they were often intended to play havoc and make people mistrust the government

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that fake news and hoaxes on COVID-19 outbreak in Russia should not be trusted, adding that they were often intended to play havoc and make people mistrust the government.

"As for the information, it is objective.

Do not trust some hoaxes ... and different fakes. Some do it [spread fakes] unconsciously, and others do it deliberately, to spread mistrust in the actions of the regional, Federal and municipal authorities, to trigger panic," Putin said.

He added that the government was and would be providing only objective information on the coronavirus.

