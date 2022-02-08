Putin Warns Europe Can Be Drawn Into War If Ukraine Tries to Return Crimea as NATO Member

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) If Ukraine joins NATO and tries to return Crimea, then European countries would automatically be drawn into a war in which there would be no winners; for its part, Moscow will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I want to emphasize this again, I said, but I would really like you to finally hear me and convey this to your readers, viewers and users on the internet. Well, do you understand or not that if Ukraine joins NATO and tries to return Crimea by military means, European countries will automatically be drawn into a military conflict with Russia?" he said at a press conference following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Russia will not allow Ukraine to attempt to return Crimea by military means, Putin stressed.

"Why is the possible accession of Ukraine (to NATO) so dangerous? There is a problem: European countries, including France, believe that Crimea, for example, is Ukraine, and we believe that it is part of the Russian Federation. And if attempts to change this situation by military means are taken, and Ukraine's doctrinal documents state that: a) Russia is an adversary, b) return of Crimea by military means is possible.

(North Atlantic Treaty's) Article 5 is an absolute imperative and will be fulfilled, so there will be a military confrontation between Russia and NATO. Shall we go to war with NATO?" Putin said.

He added that there was also a second part of the question: "Do you want to fight with Russia?"

"But that's how it will be," Putin said.

Putin noted that the military potential of NATO and Russia was, however, incomparable.

"We understand this. But we also understand that Russia is one of the leading nuclear powers. And in some components, in modern times, we are even ahead of many others. There will be no winners. And you will find yourself drawn into this conflict against your will. You won't even have time to blink, when you will comply with Article 5 of the Treaty of Rome. Mr. President, of course, does not want this development. And I do not want it either. That is why he is here and has been tormenting me for six hours in a row with questions, guarantees, options for solutions," Putin said.

He added that he considered this a noble mission and was grateful to Macron for the effort.

"For our part, we will do everything to find these compromises that suit everyone," Putin assured.