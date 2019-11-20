Putin Warns Kiev Against New Laws on Donbas Status Uncoordinated With DPR, LPR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukraine 's possible new laws on the status of the Donbas breakaway region could bring the situation to a deadlock, if not coordinated with the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

"We are hearing more and more often now that the Minsk accords should be reviewed, that the law on Donbas' special status, passed by the [Verkhovna] Rada, the country's parliament, should be replaced with some other law. Commenting on this, [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has said, like, this could be done, but I do not know how.

How should we assess such statements? I do not understand this, and I think you do not either, if President Zelenskyy himself does not. There may be a new law, but he does not know yet what kind of law this should be," Putin said on Wednesday at the "Russia Calling" investment forum, organized by the VTB Capital.

The Russian president stressed that the previous law on the status on Donbas had been coordinated with the DPR and the LPR.

"Other laws, not coordinated with the LPR and the DPR, will not work, they will only lead to a deadlock," Putin emphasized.