Putin Warns New Ukrainian Government Against Crackdown On Opposition

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

New Ukrainian government's possible crackdown on the opposition will not bring any positive results, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) New Ukrainian government's possible crackdown on the opposition will not bring any positive results, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

His comment came amid tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the national opposition, with Opposition Platform � For Life party accusing the president of trying to present "dictatorship" as democracy after his controversial bill on making the National Guard of Ukraine subordinate to the president.

"If today's government starts cracking down on the opposition, this will not result in anything good .

.. The parliamentary opposition enjoys trust, it has a significant number of supporters, which the democratic elections have shown. So it would be strange to start tightening the screw on it," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I believe it would be a great mistake to make attempts to prevent it [Ukrainian opposition] from fulfilling its constitutional rights," Putin said.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

