Putin Warns of Famine, Large-Scale Social Upheavals Threats, Especially in Poorest States

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The increased volatility in world prices for energy, raw materials and other essential commodities has led to a real threat of famine and social upheavals, especially in the poorest countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our conference and other regional associations have to solve many acute problems.

I mean, among other things, the increased volatility of world prices for energy resources, food, fertilizers, raw materials and other important goods. This leads to a deterioration in the quality of life in both developed and developing countries. Moreover, there is a real threat of famine and widespread social upheavals, especially in the poorest countries," Putin said at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.