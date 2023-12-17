Open Menu

Putin Warns Of 'problems' With Finland After NATO Membership

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Putin warns of 'problems' with Finland after NATO membership

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "problems" with neighbouring Finland after it joined NATO earlier this year, saying Moscow will create a new military district in north-west Russia in response, in an interview published Sunday.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, joined NATO in April this year in the midst of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

"They (the West) dragged Finland into NATO. Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones in the mid-20th century, have long been solved," Putin told a state tv reporter.

"There were no problems there, now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad military district and concentrate a certain amount of military units there.

"

The comments come as Finland again shut its border with Russia this week, accusing it of orchestrating a migrant crisis on its border.

Moscow has warned of counter-measures to Helsinki's NATO accession.

Putin also said Russia had no reason to be at war with NATO countries after US leader Joe Biden said this month that Moscow "won't stop" in Ukraine if it is successful there.

"It is rhetoric to justify false policy on Russia," Putin said.

He said Moscow had "no interest -- either in geopolitical, economic or military terms -- to fight with NATO countries."

The Kremlin's Ukraine campaign has reawakened fears of Russian aggression in the eastern flank of NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Century Ukraine Moscow Russia Helsinki Vladimir Putin Finland April Border Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

14 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

14 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

14 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

14 hours ago

More Stories From World