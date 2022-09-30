Putin Warns US Containing Russia, China, Iran Now, Other Countries Next

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States is now engaged in containing Russia, China and Iran, with other countries next in line, including current partners and allies of Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We have already heard about the containment of Russia, China, Iran. I believe that other countries in Asia, Latin America, Africa, the middle East, as well as current partners and allies of the United States are next in line," Putin said during his speech in the Kremlin following the results of the referendums in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.