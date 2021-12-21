UrduPoint.com

Putin Warns West Of Counter Measures Over Ukraine Threats

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia is prepared to take "military-technical measures" to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia is prepared to take "military-technical measures" to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict.

"In the event of the continuation of the obviously aggressive stance by our Western colleagues, we will take appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures," he told a defence ministry meeting, as fears grow that Moscow could launch an invasion of ex-Soviet Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Event

Recent Stories

Citizens advised to pay property tax till Dec 31 t ..

Citizens advised to pay property tax till Dec 31 to get special discount

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases increase to 528,380 in Myanmar

COVID-19 cases increase to 528,380 in Myanmar

2 minutes ago
 Global marine industry expo set to open in Hainan

Global marine industry expo set to open in Hainan

3 minutes ago
 London court orders Dubai ruler to pay 'record' di ..

London court orders Dubai ruler to pay 'record' divorce settlement

3 minutes ago
 Navigation of Ships via Bosphorus Suspended Due to ..

Navigation of Ships via Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident - Turkish Coa ..

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases fall for fifth straight day in Zimb ..

COVID-19 cases fall for fifth straight day in Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.