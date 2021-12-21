Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia is prepared to take "military-technical measures" to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia is prepared to take "military-technical measures" to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict.

"In the event of the continuation of the obviously aggressive stance by our Western colleagues, we will take appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures," he told a defence ministry meeting, as fears grow that Moscow could launch an invasion of ex-Soviet Ukraine.