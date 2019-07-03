UrduPoint.com
Putin Was Briefed Immediately On Submersible Fire, Details Cannot Be Disclosed - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed immediately on the deadly fire aboard the deep-sea research submersible, which left 14 Russian submariners killed on Monday, but full information cannot be disclosed under the law on state secret, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

The tragedy was made public on Tuesday, one day after the submariners got poisoned with combustion gas. The type of the vessel, which has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base in the north of Russia, has not been disclosed.

"Of course, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [of the Russian Armed Forces, Putin] was briefed immediately. You know that the crew has made heroic effort to save the vessel.

The information has been provided in due time," Peskov told reporters, when asked why the Russian Defense Ministry reported about the incident only on Tuesday.

When asked about the details of the tragedy, including its exact site and the type of the submarine, the spokesman stressed that this information was classified as state secret.

"The commander-in-chief has full information, of course. However, this information obviously cannot be made public. It falls in the category of absolutely secret data, so it is absolutely normal that the details are not disclosed," Peskov said, adding that there were no plans to disclose the details of the incident later.

