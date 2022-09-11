Putin Was First to Congratulate King Charles on Accession to British Throne - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III on his accession to the British throne, The Telegraph reports.

King Charles III was officially proclaimed new monarch of the United Kingdom at the St James's Palace in London on Saturday. Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to King Charles wishing him success and good health.

The Telegraph reported on Saturday that Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III.

According to the newspaper, the two have met "a handful of times," including during Putin's state visit to the United Kingdom in 2003.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday.