Putin Was in Constant Contact With Tokayev During Tragic Events in Kazakhstan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin was in constant contact with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the tragic events in the Central Asian country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Putin was in constant contact with president Tokayev, who, you know, took full responsibility for what was happening, took up general leadership, overall coordination, so this required constant contacts with president Tokayev," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin made contacts to former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the days of the destabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan.