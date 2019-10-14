UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Was Informed About Zelenskyy's Main Press Marathon Statements - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the main statements by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy made during his press marathon last week, but the Kremlin was unable to dedicate time to viewing the entire speech, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

Zelenskyy's first press conference was held in the format of a press marathon on October 10: for more than 14 hours, the Ukrainian president answered questions at Kiev's food market, setting a record for the time of talking to reporters. Zelenskyy spoke about his vision of how to resolve the situation in Donbas, the upcoming meeting of Normandy Four leaders, phone conversations with Putin and US President Donald Trump, as well as relations with these countries.

"We got carefully familiarized with the main statements of President Zelenskyy, especially related to the settlement process in the southeast of Ukraine, the Minsk agreements and so on, made by him during the press marathon," Peskov said.

"Of course, with all due respect, we could not be able to devote so many hours to watching the full recording of communication with media representatives. But I repeat once again: his main statements were read, reported to President Putin," he said when asked whether Zelenskyy's press marathon was watched by the Kremlin.

