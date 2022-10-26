Putin Watches Strategic Deterrence Forces Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the exercises of the strategic deterrence forces and listened to the report of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Previous such exercises led by Putin with ballistic missile launches were held on February 19, one week before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The exercises were planned earlier to test the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to fulfill their tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces.

Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in the exercises.

The Russian Defense Ministry then published footage of the Kinzhal missile launches from MiG-31 fighters, firing of the Iskander tactical system, launch of the Kalibr cruise missile from a small missile ship, launch of the Zirkon hypersonic missile from a frigate in the sea, launch of an intercontinental ballistic missiles Yars, ballistic missile Sineva from the Karelia submarine, as well as sorties of strategic bombers Tu-95MS before missile launches.