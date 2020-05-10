UrduPoint.com
Putin Watches Victory Day Flyby From Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin's fortified complex on Saturday to watch a military flyby that marked the end of World War II in Europe.

Earlier in the day, the president laid a floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden at the Kremlin's entrance.

He watched military planes and helicopters fly over Red Square from outside his residence in the Kremlin.

Russia scaled back celebrations of the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany amid the coronavirus pandemic. Putin promised that the traditional Victory Parade will take place as soon as the situation gets better.

