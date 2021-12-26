UrduPoint.com

Putin: We Wanted People In Russia, Ukraine, Europe, US To Understand Security Guarantees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Moscow would like the people of Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the United States to understand Russia's idea of a system of security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

On December 17, Russia published its proposals on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO.

"We wanted people in Russia and Ukraine and people in Europe and the United States to understand our idea, what we wanted to achieve with these talks. I don't see anything wrong with that," Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The system would introduce limits for all its participants, Putin said.

"But for us, the only goal is to have the agreements that would ensure security for Russia and its people today and in the long term," the Russian president said.

