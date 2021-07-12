UrduPoint.com
Putin: We Will Never Allow Our Historical Lands, People There To Be Used Against Russia

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:36 PM

Moscow will never allow Russian historical territories and people living there to be used against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moscow will never allow Russian historical territories and people living there to be used against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia.

The article was published on the Kremlin website on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian languages.

"All the tricks associated with the 'anti-Russia' project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories and people who are close to us to be used against Russia. And I want to say to those who make such an attempt that they will destroy their country by doing so," the president said.

