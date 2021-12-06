Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the commitment of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make his country a partner in the development of the Russian Far East, according to a joint statement issued after a Monday meeting in New Delhi

"Russian President Putin welcomed Prime Minister Modi's commitment to the 'Act in the Far East' policy, according to which India can become a reliable partner in the development of the Russian Far East. He supported Modi's concept of 'Sangam' (confluence of at least two rivers in Indian languages) as a tool for the development of the region," the statement read.

Putin welcomed Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), held in September 2019, as well as his participation in the sixth EEF edition, held in early September this year in a video message to its participants, according to the statement.