Putin Welcomes Participants, Guests Of BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Praises Its Role

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Putin Welcomes Participants, Guests of BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Praises Its Role

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the role of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in the public life of the participating countries ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ” has been growing and welcomed participants and guests of the sixth forum.

On Tuesday, the sixth BRICS Parliamentary Forum is held in an online format. The meeting is chaired by Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house.

"Cooperation between representative government bodies is a major component of BRICS strategic partnership. It is only natural that the Forum that unites chamber speakers, national parliament members, leaders of major political parties and experts is playing a growing role in the public life of the BRICS Five," Putin said in a message published by the Kremlin website.

The Russian president added that BRICS countries, during the forum, would share the experience of developing "parliamentary democratic institutions" and discuss coordination in the fields of health, social protection and economic recovery in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message, Putin also expressed hope that the discussions would be constructive and beneficial for all participating nations.

