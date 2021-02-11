UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Welcomes US Administration's Decision To Extend New START

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:26 PM

Putin Welcomes US Administration's Decision to Extend New START

Russia welcomes the decision of the new US presidential administration to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russia welcomes the decision of the new US presidential administration to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Just recently, we and our US partners extended the New START.

We made this offer to our US partners a long time ago, and we note with pleasure that the new administration delivered on the promises that it made ahead of the election. We welcome this decision," Putin told permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

The president invited the security council to discuss "other steps aimed at preventing an arms race, and the arms control in general."

Related Topics

Election Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Race

Recent Stories

Federal employees to get 25% ad hoc relief: Pervai ..

34 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,502 more peopl ..

35 seconds ago

ABISE announces schedule for Inter board champions ..

38 seconds ago

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles 2020 profi ..

40 seconds ago

Old but gold: Tokyo's retro car owners revel in mo ..

7 minutes ago

Three deed as dome of mosque collapses in Lahore

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.