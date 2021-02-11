Russia welcomes the decision of the new US presidential administration to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Just recently, we and our US partners extended the New START.

We made this offer to our US partners a long time ago, and we note with pleasure that the new administration delivered on the promises that it made ahead of the election. We welcome this decision," Putin told permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

The president invited the security council to discuss "other steps aimed at preventing an arms race, and the arms control in general."