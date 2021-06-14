Putin Welcomes US' Offer to Meet After Harsh Rhetoric as 'Desire to Engage in Joint Work'

Russia always welcomes an offer to meet for a discussion, even if it follows harsh rhetoric, as it shows a desire to work together on issues of common importance, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia always welcomes an offer to meet for a discussion, even if it follows harsh rhetoric, as it shows a desire to work together on issues of common importance, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"If this [harsh] rhetoric is followed by a suggestion to meet and discuss bilateral issues and matters of international policies, I see it as desire to engage in joint work. If this desire is serious, we're prepared to support it," Putin said in an interview with the NBC news broadcaster, commenting on the US' policy towards Russia.