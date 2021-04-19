UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Will Address International Climate Summit Via Video Link: Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:58 PM

Putin will address international climate summit via video link: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on April 22 address an international climate summit hosted by the United States, the Kremlin said Monday, despite a sharp deterioration in ties between Moscow and Western capitals

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will on April 22 address an international climate summit hosted by the United States, the Kremlin said Monday, despite a sharp deterioration in ties between Moscow and Western capitals.

"Vladimir Putin will outline Russia's approaches within the context of establishing broad-ranging international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States April

Recent Stories

Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Call ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA to Ban Super League Players From World, Europ ..

2 minutes ago

GCU prepares futuristic online education policy

2 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA announces new Champions League format to be i ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Pranksters Suggest US Senator Sanction UK ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.