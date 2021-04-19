Putin Will Address International Climate Summit Via Video Link: Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:58 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will on April 22 address an international climate summit hosted by the United States, the Kremlin said Monday, despite a sharp deterioration in ties between Moscow and Western capitals.
"Vladimir Putin will outline Russia's approaches within the context of establishing broad-ranging international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement.