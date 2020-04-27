UrduPoint.com
Putin Will Address Veterans, Russians On Victory Day On May 9 - Kremlin Spokesman

Putin Will Address Veterans, Russians on Victory Day on May 9 - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address veterans and all Russians on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Some tv channels have already published a program announcing Putin's appeal at 9 a.m. on May 9.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked whether Putin would address the Russian people on May 9.

More Stories From World

