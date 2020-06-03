UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Will Ask Law Enforcement Agencies To Probe Norilsk Fuel Spill Reporting Timeliness

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:29 PM

Putin Will Ask Law Enforcement Agencies to Probe Norilsk Fuel Spill Reporting Timeliness

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would have to ask law enforcement agencies to deal with information about the timeliness of reporting information about a fuel spill at a thermal power plant in Norilsk to the Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would have to ask law enforcement agencies to deal with information about the timeliness of reporting information about a fuel spill at a thermal power plant in Norilsk to the Emergencies Ministry.

The incident occurred at TPP No.3 in Norilsk on Friday. A rupture of diesel fuel tank resulted in spill of 21,000 cubic meters of fuel. According to Norilsk Nickel, the main cause of the accident was warming in the permafrost conditions, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion. A criminal case has been launched, the regional authorities have introduced an emergency regime at the inter-municipal level.

"I will have to ask the relevant regulatory authorities to figure out who transmitted [information about the state of emergency], to whom, where it was transferred, what was the reaction of everyone who should act in accordance with the relevant instructions," Putin said at a meeting on dealing with the diesel fuel spill.

According to the company's representatives, the Emergencies Ministry was informed promptly about the incident, while according to the information received by the president from Emergencies Minister Evgeny Zinichev and Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor Alexander Uss, they did not immediately learn about the emergency.

Putin called for holding the company responsible for the incident.

"According to your assessment, what happened and why did the authorities learn about it only two days later? Are we going to learn about emergencies from social networks? Are you feeling well?" Putin said, addressing the head of the company.

Putin was surprised at the governor's report on a state of emergency in Norilsk, as it lacked any information on measures to be done in this situation.

"What is the report? So it's finished. And what to do? You are the governor," the president said.

Putin instructed Energy Minister Alexander Novak to quickly sort out the situation.

"Of course, when fuel spills into waters of various rivers, water reservoirs, generally into seas, the appropriate chemical agents are used and so on. We must do this promptly, as soon as possible. Right now," Putin told Novak.

The Energy Ministry will begin negotiations with oil companies on Wednesday to deal with the incident, Novak told Putin.

"With regard to the liquidation of the accident, I am ready to negotiate with our oil companies, which may have previously encountered such a situation, and perhaps they have experience in assisting and supporting measures related to dealing with consequences. I'll talk as soon as today," Novak said.

The situation in Norilsk with the spill of oil products must be recognized as a federal-level emergency, Zinichev said. According to the emergencies minister, this will allow attracting necessary workforce and funds. Putin agreed with Zinichev's proposal.

Governor Uss said that the region might be unable to deal with the consequences of the fuel spill within the planned two-week period.

Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin proposed to involve the military in dealing with the consequences of the fuel spill.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Water Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin Norilsk Krasnoyarsk Tank May Criminals From

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

19 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

31 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

46 minutes ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.