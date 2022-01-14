UrduPoint.com

Putin Will Attend Opening Ceremony Of Olympics, Meet Chinese Leader On February 4 - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Putin Will Attend Opening Ceremony of Olympics, Meet Chinese Leader on February 4 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are preparing an official Russian-Chinese summit ...

Putin, at the invitation of president Xi Jinping, will visit Beijing on February 4, the opening day of the Olympic Games. On the same day, full-scale negotiations at the highest level will take place," Lavrov told reporters.

The talks will cover the entire spectrum of relations between Russia and China, he added.

Lavrov also said that he, in turn, would hold a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on February 3.

