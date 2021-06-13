Putin Will Be Inoculated With 'One of Three Russian COVID-19 Vaccines' - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be inoculated with one of the three Russian vaccines against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian leader announced he would be vaccinated on Tuesday.

Asked which vaccine the president had chosen, Peskov said: "One of our three vaccines. All of them are good and safe."