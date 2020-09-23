Putin Will Gradually Increase Number of In-Person Events - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will gradually increase the number of in-person events, but video conference will remain the basic format, and it is not planned to invite media to events, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"The number of in-person events will gradually increase. Video conference remains the basic format. We will not call the press yet," Peskov said.