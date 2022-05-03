UrduPoint.com

Putin Will Have Phone Conversation With Macron On Tuesday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Putin Will Have Phone Conversation With Macron on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace said that leaders will hold phone talks.

"Yes, there is," Peskov said when asked whether there is a phone conversation with the French president in Putin's schedule for Tuesday.

