Putin Will Hold Meeting at Vostochny Cosmodrome on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmordome on Friday on the development of his infrastructure, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Putin will visit Vostochny Cosmodrome on September 6.

The president will inspect the facilities commissioned, in particular the launch pad for the Soyuz-2 launch vehicle, as well as the facilities under construction, incliding the launch pad for heavy rockets Angara and the city of Tsiolkovsky. The head of state will hold a meeting on the development of infrastructure at the Vostochny cosmodrome's functional facilities of the assembly and test buildings," the statement says.