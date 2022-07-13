Putin Will Hold Meeting With Khamenei During Visit to Iran - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) A meeting with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is scheduled during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran, Russian ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Wednesday.

"As we expect, Putin will be on a visit in Iran on July 19 and will take part in a tripartite summit with with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will also hold bilateral meetings," Dzhagaryan told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The ambassador noted that this will be Putin's fourth visit to Iran.