Putin Will Hold Phone Conversation With Japan's Kishida On Thursday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president is scheduled to have several working meetings and an international telephone conversation.

It has already been announced by our colleagues. It will be the prime minister of Japan," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow hopes that the agenda will focus on bilateral relations, the spokesman said, noting that if for Kishida the situation around Ukraine is of paramount importance, then Putin will explain Russia's position on this matter at the talks.

