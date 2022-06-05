Putin Will Hold Talks With Turkmen Leader in Russia Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, in Russia next week, Russian media reported on Sunday.

Putin will also have several working meetings and hold a conference on economic issues, the Russia-1 state broadcaster said.

The Russian leader is also set to award Hero of Labour medals, according to the report.