UrduPoint.com

Putin Will Hold Telephone Conversation With Erdogan On Monday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.

7 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT. According to the latest information, the death toll has risen to 1,014 people, and over 5,000 people received injuries.

"The Russian side also informed through the appropriate channels the leadership of Turkey, which was significantly affected by this large-scale earthquake, of its readiness to immediately provide assistance. Vladimir Putin will talk about this today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the statement said.

More Stories From World

