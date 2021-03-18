UrduPoint.com
Putin Will Instruct Foreign Ministry To Work Out Live Conversation With Biden

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:15 PM

Putin Will Instruct Foreign Ministry to Work Out Live Conversation With Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would instruct the Russian Foreign Ministry to work out the issue of a live conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would instruct the Russian Foreign Ministry to work out the issue of a live conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

The Russian leader invited Biden to talk live, without delaying the conversation, on Friday or Monday.

"The corresponding instructions will be given to the Russian Foreign Ministry," Putin said told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia and the United States share the responsibility for strategic stability, this could be discussed with Biden, Putin said.

"As the largest nuclear powers, we bear a special responsibility for strategic security on the planet. We could talk both about bilateral relations, and just about this strategic stability, and about resolving regional conflicts, and about other problems that humanity faces today I mean, among other things, the fight against the pandemic," he said.

