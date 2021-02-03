UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Will Make Announcement When He Receives Coronavirus Vaccine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:53 PM

Putin Will Make Announcement When He Receives Coronavirus Vaccine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an announcement when he is inoculated against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday, pointing to the high domestic demand for the vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an announcement when he is inoculated against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday, pointing to the high domestic demand for the vaccine.

"The president will make an announcement himself when he is vaccinated. In general, the perception of the vaccine is at a high level in our country, there are many people who want [to be vaccinated], the demand is high," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian government prioritizes the domestic need for vaccination, but is ready to provide assistance to other countries, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"You know that the number of countries that register the vaccine is growing every day. We are working really actively. The Russian side is working very actively, as it responds to requests by foreign countries that ask us to ensure vaccine deliveries. Of course, Russia's domestic needs are an undeniable priority," Peskov continued.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that vaccine production would be launched abroad soon, to fill the needs of more countries.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCOC is likely to decide the fate of tickets for P ..

24 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Rallies in Russia, Belarus Different

3 minutes ago

484 patients to get vaccine against coronavirus in ..

3 minutes ago

Over 70 Homes Destroyed by Wildfire in Western Aus ..

19 minutes ago

China to offer 10 mn vaccine doses to Covax

19 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware About Any Reaction ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.