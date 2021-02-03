Putin Will Make Announcement When He Receives Coronavirus Vaccine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an announcement when he is inoculated against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday, pointing to the high domestic demand for the vaccine.

"The president will make an announcement himself when he is vaccinated. In general, the perception of the vaccine is at a high level in our country, there are many people who want [to be vaccinated], the demand is high," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian government prioritizes the domestic need for vaccination, but is ready to provide assistance to other countries, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"You know that the number of countries that register the vaccine is growing every day. We are working really actively. The Russian side is working very actively, as it responds to requests by foreign countries that ask us to ensure vaccine deliveries. Of course, Russia's domestic needs are an undeniable priority," Peskov continued.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that vaccine production would be launched abroad soon, to fill the needs of more countries.