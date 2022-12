Putin Will Meet Pashinyan on Sidelines of EAEU Summit in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Bishkek, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"One bilateral meeting is planned this is a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," Ushakov told a briefing.