PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 10 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 12, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" tv program.

Later on that day, the Russian leader is scheduled to meet with the lawmakers of the parliament's newly-elected lower house at the Kremlin.