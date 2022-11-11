UrduPoint.com

Putin Will Not Attend G20, APEC Summits Via Video Conference - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Putin Will Not Attend G20, APEC Summits Via Video Conference - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia via video conference due to a tight schedule and also will not address the APEC summit participants in a video message, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The decision of the president was connected with his tight schedule, and with the need for his presence in Russia," Peskov said, answering a question on why the Russian leader decided not to attend the G20 summit.

The spokesman added that a video message address from the Russian president to the participants of the APEC summit is also not planned.

"No, it is not planned," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Later in the day, Peskov said that the Russian delegation at the APEC summit in Thailand will be headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Russia Vladimir Putin Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

21 minutes ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

2 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.