Putin Will Not Attend G20, APEC Summits Via Video Conference - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia via video conference due to a tight schedule and also will not address the APEC summit participants in a video message, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The decision of the president was connected with his tight schedule, and with the need for his presence in Russia," Peskov said, answering a question on why the Russian leader decided not to attend the G20 summit.

The spokesman added that a video message address from the Russian president to the participants of the APEC summit is also not planned.

"No, it is not planned," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Later in the day, Peskov said that the Russian delegation at the APEC summit in Thailand will be headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.