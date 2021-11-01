Putin Will Not Be Present at COP26, Video Address Planned - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in person or online but he has prepared a video address for participants of the forestry and land use conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in person or online but he has prepared a video address for participants of the forestry and land use conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, the president, unfortunately, will not speak, because Glasgow does not provide for the possibility of participation via videoconference. However, within the framework of the Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, there will be a conference on forestry and land use, and the president has already recorded a video message to the participants of this conference," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin has already discussed Russia's stance on climate at the recent G20 summit.