UrduPoint.com

Putin Will Not Be Present At COP26, Video Address Planned - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:24 PM

Putin Will Not Be Present at COP26, Video Address Planned - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in person or online but he has prepared a video address for participants of the forestry and land use conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in person or online but he has prepared a video address for participants of the forestry and land use conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, the president, unfortunately, will not speak, because Glasgow does not provide for the possibility of participation via videoconference. However, within the framework of the Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, there will be a conference on forestry and land use, and the president has already recorded a video message to the participants of this conference," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin has already discussed Russia's stance on climate at the recent G20 summit.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Glasgow

Recent Stories

Islamabad police host farewell for two police offi ..

Islamabad police host farewell for two police officers

4 minutes ago
 Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit st ..

Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows

19 seconds ago
 Japan's PM Kishida calls victory after 'tough' ele ..

Japan's PM Kishida calls victory after 'tough' election

21 seconds ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks drop after China data

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks drop after China data

23 seconds ago
 Russia, US Agree on Need for Top-Level Contacts - ..

Russia, US Agree on Need for Top-Level Contacts - Kremlin

24 seconds ago
 The two-day “Mohsin Insaniyat Conference” conc ..

The two-day “Mohsin Insaniyat Conference” concluded at the Arts Council of P ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.