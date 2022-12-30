Putin Will Not Congratulate Unfriendly Countries' Leaders on New Year - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate the leaders of countries unfriendly to Moscow on New Year, there are actually no contacts with them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, he will not. These counterparts of ours do not send any congratulations themselves. We actually have no contact with them now. And given the unfriendly actions that they take on an ongoing basis, the president will not congratulate (them)," Peskov told reporters.